The following drink can be consumed in 4 days. The results will be amazing. Moreover, you can combine this drink with regular physical exercise and a healthy diet for faster results. What’s more, it is made of some inexpensive and natural ingredients.

Ingredients

4 glasses of water

1 teaspoon of grated ginger root

12 fresh mint leaves

1 medium-sized cucumber, peeled and cut into slices

1 medium-sized lemon cut into slices

More details on Tomi’s Colour Pavilion

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related