The Former minister of state for defense, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro has said he defected from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, is because of the need to identify with the yearning of his people.

The politician who stated this in Lagos, in his speech at the official defection to the All Progressives Congress, APC, said: “At this stage of my life, it is important for me to return to my original base and be part of the giant strides that has been achieved in Lagos State which would not have been possible but for the wisdom and sagacity of the architect of our modern democracy, the indefatigable Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.”

Obanikoro who was a minister under the Goodluck Jonathan administration and was in the running for the Lagos State governorship seat in 2015 but lost the ticket to Jimi Agbaje, promised that as son of Lagos, “I will always do my best to support and fortify any efforts and movement whether social, economic or political, directed at repositioning my home state for more development and prosperity.”

He disclosed that it is no longer a secret that he is among the few in the state and in the country privileged to serve in high places.

The former minister said that having achieved so much during his period of service, this is the time to impact on the people.

“According to the Maslow’s hierarchical theory of needs, I have gotten to the peak of the ladder. I have traversed the length and breadth of this country and I believe that Lagos stands tall amongst all other states in Nigeria. We are the fifth largest economy in Africa and Governor Akinwunmi Ambode is working assiduously to make Lagos the third largest economy and transit from a mega city to a smart city. I want to be part of this project,” he said.

The state chairman of APC, Otunba Henry Ajomale, while welcoming him and others who also crossed from PDP to APC and led by Prince Kola Balogun, Senator Musiliu Obanuikoro and Mrs. Modupe Shasore, said that for people to come back to APC at this time, is a clear indication that they understand what is going on.

He added that it also shows that people are ready to put their names, reputation, energy and resources behind the party`s effort to rebuild the country and be part of the process of change.

“This is a struggle that we must win. The nation cannot afford to lose because greatness beckons and unless we get our acts right, we are not going to get there,” he said.

