Wike Exposes Customs Lies Over Seized Helicopters - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has exposed the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) purported lies over the two helicopters which they handed over to the Nigerian Airforce.

According to Wike, the armoured helicopters were bought by the Rotimi Amaechi administration.

The NCS, recently handed over two bell helicopters worth $19million to the Airforce, saying it was seized because the importers failed to comply with importation requirements.

Wike however said that he wrote to President Buhari to hand the helicopters over to the Airforce, but he did not get any response from the Presidency.

The Governor also alleged that the government refused to grant him a waiver for him to clear the helicopters.

Wike said “These helicopters were imported by the immediate past administration. When I assumed office,we wrote to the Federal government that it was strictly for security use. What am I going to use armoured helicopters for?

“In any case, where will the Rivers State Government get money at this time to import armoured helicopters. The previous administration imported it because they had the money.

“I went to the Federal Government to give me a waiver for us to clear the helicopters, but the Federal Government refused.

“I wrote a letter to the President and to assure him that the helicopters are meant for security purposes, it should be handed over to the Nigerian Air Force. ”

“I am surprised that they have started propaganda and political falsehood on the said armoured helicopters. What kind of country are they turning Nigeria into ?

“We stated that we cannot pay the custom duties because the helicopters are not for commercial use. They are to be used to monitor the creeks and track criminals.

“I wrote to the President to give the helicopters to the Air force. It is shocking that the custom would turn around to claim that they impounded the helicopters. The Chief of Staff to

