62 Dead As Strange Disease Hits Kogi State - The Herald Nigeria

A total of 62 persons have reportedly lost their lives in Kogi State, Nigeria after being hit by a strange illness.

The Kogi state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Saka Audu while confirming the death toll revealed that the unknown illness which was initially speculated to be Lassa Fever has struck and killed no fewer than 62 residents of the state.

The strange illness according to reports mimics that of the Lassa fever with symptoms including; diarrhea, abdominal pain, and vomiting.

Reports indicate that the community with the worst hit in the state is the Okoloke community in the Yagba West Local Government Area of the state.

Other areas with reported incidence of the strange disease include; Okunran and Isanlu-Esa, also in the Yagba West LGA.

Lassa fever has been ruled out as the cause of death of the victims of the unknown disease.

