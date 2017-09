Olubankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W who recently got engaged to actress Adesua Etomi after they both starred lead roles in the movie; “The Wedding Party”, took to his Instagram to share a family photoshoot.

Featuring his soon to be wife, mother, only sister and her family, his brothers, the shoot was absolutely beautiful.

Below are the photos :

