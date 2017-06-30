Belo-Osagie Steps Down As Chairman Of Etisalat Nigeria - The Herald Nigeria

The chairman of Etisalat Nigeria, Hakeem Belo-Osagie, has resigned his appointment with immediate effect, after the restructuring of the telecommunication company.

According to Etisalat, Belo-Osagie had planned to leave immediately the banks made the take-over move, but he opted to tarry until a road map for the company was finalised, TheCable.ng reports.

“The timing of the resignation was strategically delayed till now when stakeholders have agreed a plan and comes more than a week after Mubadala Development Company directors tendered their resignation,” the statement read.

“The development also reflects Belo-Osagie’s deep commitment to protecting the interest of all stakeholders.”

It is now expected that Etisalat Nigeria under its new shareholding structure will navigate through its current loan repayment challenge with minimum impact.

Over the last several months, Belo-Osagie worked extensively with critical stakeholders in the preparation of clearly articulated strategies and robust road maps that will minimize the impact of the new shareholding restructuring and realignment on the operations and management of the fourth largest telecoms player in Nigeria.

With this development, the new board will assume control of Etisalat.

Further announcements on the composition of the new board are expected from the stakeholders.

