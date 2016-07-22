Saraki Crosses Over To The Other Side, Joins PDP - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

According to fresh reports, the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki has defected back to his former political party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP

The Senate President’s alleged defection comes barely a day after he reassured Nigerians of his commitment to the All Progressive Congress, APC.

According to reports from an online news platform, Nigerian Times, the Senate President unofficially cross-carpeted to the PDP at a secret meeting held with the PDP caucus yesterday evening.

The meeting was reported to have been convened at the Abuja home of the deputy Senate president, Ike Ekeremadu.

The source further revealed that the deputy senate president after the meeting led the group to the Goodluck Jonathan’s Maitama home to brief him of the latest development.

A source privy to the details of the meeting told Nigerian Times that the Senate president who is currently being prosecuted before the Code of Conduct Tribunal for forging documents which assumed him into office as the senate president decided to return to PDP which he left in 2014 in order to actualise his dreams.

The source further added that the senate president through his action will affect the balance of power within the Senate as his decision will bring with him some other loyalist into the opposition party’s fold.

“Saraki has finally had it with the APC and the Buhari government. He believes he has faced enough embarrassment and persecution from them after his investments to help the party wrest power from the PDP”.

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment