Buhari approves 30-member New National Minimum Wage Committee

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of 30-member Tripartite Committee for the negotiation of a New National Minimum Wage for workers in the Country.

This was contained in a statement signed by Mr Samuel Olowookere, Deputy Director, Press, Ministry of Labour and Employment.

According to Olowookere, by its tripartite nature, the committee is made up of persons from the public and the private sectors.

“This includes the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA), Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) and Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME). ‘’

He said the members of the committee on the government side, included Ms Ama Pepple, (Chairman) Tripartite National Minimum Wage Committee, Sen. Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment (Deputy Chairman), among others.

Olowookere also said Ayuba Wabba and Mr Bobboi Kaigama, among others would be representing the trade unions.

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) will be represented by Rauf Aregbesola of Osun, and Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo State.

“ The Committee will be inaugurated on Monday, Nov. 27 at the Council Chambers, Sate House, Abuja.

