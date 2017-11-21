China completes border disarmament inspections with 4 countries

China has completed the last round of inspection on the obligation of border disarmament agreements with four countries, the official newspaper of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) said.

The PLA daily said the countries are; Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.

The newspaper reported on Tuesday that China and a team representing the other four countries inspected each other’s border defence forces in mid-August.

In 1996, the five countries signed Agreement on Confidence-Building in the Military Field Along Border Areas.

In 1997, they signed Agreement on Mutual Reduction of Military Forces in the Border Areas.

The agreements opened the cooperation process of the “Shanghai Five’’ and laid solid foundation for the establishment and development of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

During the past two decades, the two sides convened more than 30 meetings and organised more than 140 mutual inspections along the borders, with over 7,600 kilometers between China and the other four nations, according to the report.

Currently, the number of military personnel and amount of arms and military technology equipment are below the limits set by the agreements in applicable areas, said the report.

The two sides also stepped up exchanges by visiting each other’s border defence posts and border cities, as well as organising literary and sports contests and military training and performances, it added.

They have organised several “Peace Mission’’ joint military exercises under the SCO framework, carried out regular joint patrols, and regularly reported border situations to the other side, it added.

“Though the staff are different in their professional backgrounds, language and culture, they can trust and understand each other and cooperate closely,’’ Huang Xiaodong, head of the office for the obligation of border disarmament agreements, Ministry of National Defence of the People’s Republic of China, was quoted as saying.

The report said the countries would continue to deepen implementation of the two agreements and cooperation on border defence.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print

