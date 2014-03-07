"I'm Alive" - Tupac sighted at Boston Celtics games? (Photos) - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Boston Celtics fans haven’t had much to cheer about lately, with the team now outside of playoff contention. However, a man who bears an uncanny resemblance to late rapper Tupac “2Pac” Shakur has become a draw for the team’s supporters. The unknown gentleman has the same slim build as 2Pac and even wears a headband tied in a similar fashion. The lookalike is so popular at TD Bank Garden arena that last night, fans were cheering for him as the team was being blasted by the Golden State Warriors by over 30 points. Twitter users posted up screen grabs and photos of the 2Pac lookalike and reports that fans were cheering “Let’s Go 2pac” have been swirling around. Last year, Twitter user and media personality Jose3030 grabbed a photo of the lookalike in an Antoine Walker jersey that went viral. Clearly this is one devoted fan to wear the jersey of one of the Celtics most polarizing former stars. Last night’s get up was just as vintage, with the lookalike rocking all white, the aforementioned headband and playing up to the crowd after the chants. We can’t front though, it almost looks like someone altered photos but it’s actually quite real.

