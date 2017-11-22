Police in Niger beefs up security for Yuletides

The Niger state Police Command says it has deployed its personnel across the state in an effort to ensure hitch-free Yuletides.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Abigail Unaeze, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) said this in a statement issued in Minna on Tuesday.

Unaeze said that the command had positioned its conventional and special units across the state for the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

She said that the police were deployed to the highways, market places, recreational and worship centres and major flash points to secure lives and property.

The PPRO said that telephone numbers provided for the public in case of emergency include 08054472907, 08081777498 and 07031964389.

She urged the public to be security conscious and report any suspicious persons, movements or objects to the nearest security agency.

