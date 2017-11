Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has released nude photos of her KKW Beauty range of contouring products and nude lip glosses for her eponymous label which was launched earlier this month.

The Keeping up with the Kardashians star, took to social media to announce her Ultralight Beams highlighter and glosses which will be added to her collection on Friday.

The 37-year old actress old looked dazzling with sparkles of gold dust as she gears for the highlighter’s release.

