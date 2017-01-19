Reps seek FG’s intervention in communal clashes between Akwa Ibom, Cross River

The House of Representatives on Wednesday urged the Federal Government to strengthen security in boundary communities between Akwa Ibom and Cross River to forestall further loss of lives and property.

The house also urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to send relief materials to the affected communities.

This followed a motion by Rep. Henry Archibong, representing Itu/Ibiono Ibom Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom, which was unanimously adopted by members through a voice vote.

Moving the motion, Archibong said that there had been crises between the Ibibios in Itu Local Government Area (LGA) of Akwa Ibom and Efiks in Odukpani Local Government Area of Cross River since the 70s.

He explained that the inter-communal conflict between the two communities had resulted in loss of lives and destruction of properties.

He disclosed that on Dec. 17, 2016, armed men with sophisticated weapons, chanting war songs and shooting sporadically, attacked people of Oku Iboku and its environs.

The lawmaker claimed the gunmen killed 38 persons in the attack

He called for immediate intervention by security agencies, adding that social and economic activities in the affected communities had been paralyzed.

After the debate, the house referred the matter to the committees on Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs); Initiatives on North-East, and National Security to ensure resettlement of the displaced persons in the area and end the dispute. (NAN)

AMM/OPI/OPI

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment