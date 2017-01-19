Reps urge FG to establish creche public establishments

The House of Representatives has called on the Federal Government to provide creche facilities in government establishments to support nursing mothers in its employment.

The house days that such move would serve as an example for private sector employers.

This followed a motion by Rep. Sergious Ogun (PDP-Edo) which was unanimously adopted by members.

Moving the motion earlier, Ogun said that the importance of a mother’s love and attention to a new baby could not be over-emphasised, adding that scientific studies had confirmed that.

He said that no nation could really develop if it failed to take into cognizance, the importance of its female workforce and the physical and mental development of children.

According to him, very few government agencies have made provisions for creche facilities for babies in their offices, which greatly hampers the ability of female staff, who are nursing mothers.

“Therefore the need to correct this anomalous situation by ensuring various ministries, departments and agencies are directed to establish creche facilities in their offices.

“This will enable nursing mothers in their workforce to take proper care of their new born babies during work period in order to avert the adverse impact of lack of attention,’’ he said.

The house, therefore, mandated its committees on Public Service and Governmental Affairs, respectively, to ensure implementation and report back within eight weeks. (NAN)

