Saraki’s chief of staff, Galaudu resigns - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Senator Isa Galaudu, the Chief of Staff to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki has resigned.

Galaudu’s resignation came days after Saraki issued a memo notifying his over 112 aides of plans to relieve them of their appointments.

Multiple sources at the Senate President’s Office yesterday confirmed the resignation of Galaudu who was appointed on June 23, 2015.

One of the sources said Galaudu who was a member of the seventh Senate resigned without stating any reasons.

“Oga resigned today but he didn’t tell us the reason for doing so. He only said it’s on a personal ground,” the source said.

According to a source close to the Chief of Staff, he had informed Saraki about his plans to quit the job this January over four months ago and that the Senate President accepted.

The source said Galaudu’s decision was purely based on personal reasons and not as a result of any fall-out with Saraki, saying the former senator wants to pursue some “non-political ambition.”

When contacted the Special Adviser to the Senate President on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu said he was unaware of Galaudu’s resignation.

