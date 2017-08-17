 AU deploys election observation mission in Angola

AU deploys election observation mission in Angola

The African Union (AU) has deployed short-term election observers in Angola for the general elections scheduled to take place in the country on Aug. 23.

A statement issued by the pan-Africa bloc on Wednesday, said that Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the AU Commission, had given approval for the deployment of AU Election Observation Mission (AUEOM) to Angola.

It added that the mission would be led by Jose Maria Neves, former Prime Minister of Cape Verde.

The mission would comprise of 40 election observers drawn from members of the AU Permanent Representative Committee, Pan-African Parliament, Election Management Bodies, Civil Society Organisations and the academia.

 

 

According to the statement, the mission is expected to provide accurate and impartial reporting or assessment of the quality of the general elections in Angola.

It is also expected to observe the degree to which the conduct of the elections met regional, continental and international standards for democratic elections and provide recommendations for improvement of future elections in Angola. (Xinhua/NAN)

Leave a comment

Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Notable Saying

There are two kinds of companies, those that work to try to charge more and those that work to charge less. We will be the second.
– Jeff Bezos.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar