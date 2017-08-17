AU deploys election observation mission in Angola

The African Union (AU) has deployed short-term election observers in Angola for the general elections scheduled to take place in the country on Aug. 23.

A statement issued by the pan-Africa bloc on Wednesday, said that Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the AU Commission, had given approval for the deployment of AU Election Observation Mission (AUEOM) to Angola.

It added that the mission would be led by Jose Maria Neves, former Prime Minister of Cape Verde.

The mission would comprise of 40 election observers drawn from members of the AU Permanent Representative Committee, Pan-African Parliament, Election Management Bodies, Civil Society Organisations and the academia.

According to the statement, the mission is expected to provide accurate and impartial reporting or assessment of the quality of the general elections in Angola.

It is also expected to observe the degree to which the conduct of the elections met regional, continental and international standards for democratic elections and provide recommendations for improvement of future elections in Angola. (Xinhua/NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment