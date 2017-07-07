Dana Air introduces new payment plan for passengers

Dana Air has introduced another customer-centric product called “Pay with Dana Miles,’’ as part of efforts to enhance its service delivery to its customers.

The Communications Manager of Dana Air, Mr Kingsley Ezenwa, announced this in a statement issued on Friday in Lagos.

Ezenwa said with the “Pay with Dana Miles’’ initiative, members of the airlines’ frequent flyer programme could now use their miles as they desire, for payment of excess baggage or an upgrade from economy class to business class.

According to him, they can also use it to exchange miles for tickets and still get loads of benefits attached to the frequent flyer programme of the airline.

He said: “We are excited to introduce the ‘Pay with Dana Miles’ initiative, which offers our guests the opportunity to use their miles as they desire.

“The pay with Dana Miles initiative is just our way of providing more options for our guests and keeping our strategic mission, which is to earn the loyalty and respect of our customers by consistently demonstrating our commitment to service.’’

Ezenwa said the airline was also committed to providing affordable regional air transport services that focuses on innovation, quality and service excellence.

He said being a member of the airlines’ frequent flyer programme offers an amazing opportunity to get value added services not just with the airline but with its partners across Nigeria.

Ezenwa added that frequent flyers of the airline should expect more tailored benefits in the coming months.

He said: “Our Dana miles members need not worry anymore when there are online payment issues, or bank issues, as they can get on their system and use their miles for as many functions as they desire.

“Apart from all of these, members of our frequent flyer programme also get extra value not just with us, but with our partners across Nigeria, which include banks, hotels, cab companies and many more and these benefits are tailored to the needs of our guests.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dana Air is one of Nigeria’s leading airlines with over 27 daily flights from Lagos to Abuja, Uyo, Port Harcourt and Owerri. (NAN)

