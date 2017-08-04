Fayose Reacts To Report That He's Atiku's Running Mate For 2019 Polls - The Herald Nigeria

The Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose has reacted to recent report which stated that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, silently chose a former vice president, Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate for the 2019 polls while the Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose will be his running mate.

Reacting to the report, the state governor through his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka denied the report stating that he has not been chosen as Atiku’s running mate.

Speaking on the report, the Ekiti state governor through his media aide stated that the report is one of the many mysteries of the news platform which reported the news.

Olayinka further stated that Ayo Fayose had no prior knowledge of such plans to make him Atiku’s running mate adding that the proper announcement will be made in October by the Charmian of the PDP Governors Forum.

Olayinka, speaking for his principal said: “I saw the report on Saharareporters like every other person; that will be one of the many mysteries of Sahareporters. As I’m talking to you, there is nothing like that.

“Fayose will officially declare his intention to run for the presidency latest by October. This issue of Fayose vying for presidency with Atiku is not correct.”

He further stated when asked on the plans of the ruling party, All Progressive Congress, APC, to woo Atiku Abubakar back into its quarters,“the party is trying to bring back every member that left as a result of the crisis, not only Atiku.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment