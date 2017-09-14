Reno Omokri has blamed Buhari for the situation with Nnamdi Kanu stating that it was the President who made the IPOB leader a celebrity by arresting him.

The former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on new media stated that before Kanu’s arrest he was a nobody but due to the arrest grew in popularity.

Speaking in a Facebook live video, Omokri said; “President Muhammadu Buhari actually created this mess, did you know who Nnamdi Kanu was before President Muhammadu Buhari had him arrested? He was a nobody and I don’t mean that in a disrespectful manner, you IPOB people you are very good with the media. Don’t come after me, I don’t mean that in a bad way.

“Until he was arrested by Muhammadu Buhari he was a nobody, the president actually created Nnamdi Kanu, made him a celebrity and gave him the power he has right now.

“Right now you have empowered the young man to do a lot more damage to you, what was he doing? Radio Biafra? How many people were listening?

“I was watching somewhere and a Turkish diplomat had actually gone to Nnamdi Kanu’s house to pay a courtesy visit to him. That is how big you have made him.

“The president should try and contain that but by sending soldiers to Abia to surround his house, we could have avoided that controversy. If you want this boy’s agitation to die a natural death ignore him.

“Look at the NNPC, if you gave balanced appointments – look at the security chiefs (they) are overwhelmingly from the North and you are part of the North. If you had done equity, you would have just won the hearts and minds of people from the South-east. They are agitating for Biafra because they feel they are not well treated by the current Nigerian government,” Omokri said.

